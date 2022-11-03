Actress Anushka Sharma shows what healthy snacking looks like and you must take notes

Do you sometimes find yourself munching on chips or ordering junk food during the evening? If so, we suggest you drop the bowl of chips right now and switch it with mindful, protein-rich snacking.

Eating unhealthy processed food post lunch with your tea or coffee could cause you more harm than you think. Research has shown that people who eat mindlessly or binge during the evening are prone to gradual weight gain.

Anushka Sharma, who is back to work, has the perfect fix to combat this unhealthy eating behaviour. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress recently shared a photo of her mid-day snack and it contains everything nutritious yet yummy.

Take a look at it here:

Her snack platter contained berries, pumpkin seed powder, almond powder, cashew powder, and Greek yogurt with honey. You can mix these ingredients together in the right quantity and get yourself a healthy snack to munch on post lunch.

You can consume such a meal even for breakfast with a glass of fresh fruit juice. Such meals hold the potential to put you in a good mood and also keep you energetic throughout the day. They are rich in antioxidants, supplement your body with adequate protein and hardly add any carbs. Win-win, right?