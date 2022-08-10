KBC 14 contestant sang a song from Big B's movie to teach a lesson to a student

In the ongoing season of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), a contestant (Hardik Joshi) shared his unique teaching style. He recounted how he sang a song from Amitabh’s 1982 film, Namak Halaal when he caught a student cheating red-handed.

“During an examination, I noticed a student was looking around for answers but when I asked him he denied it. Then I sang: 'Aap andar se kuch aur bahar se kuch aur nazar aate hai...pag ghungroo baandh meera nachi re'. This is how I teach my students so that they can easily understand even difficult concepts of science (sic),” said Hardik on the show.

According to sources, Hardik is an engineering professor from Rajkot, Gujarat who took over the hot seat on the quiz-based reality show, after contestant Dhulichand Aggarwal decided to quit the game with the winning amount of INR 50 lakh.

Hardik was unable to answer the question: The Gold Dagger is an annual award given to books published in which of these genres? He chose the wrong answer from the options (Romance, science fiction, crime fiction and travel) and had to leave the game with the winning amount of INR 10,000.

The 14th season of the popular show premiered on August 7. Hardik appeared in the third episode of the show which was aired on August 9. The show which has a familiar format to the show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? , debuted on Indian television in 2000. Amitabh has hosted all the seasons of the show except for season 3 which was hosted by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Hardik was succeeded by Samit Sharma on the hot seat who is a copywriter in an advertising agency. He shared on the show that he tries to stay away from social media as it hinders his creative growth. Samit won INR 20,000 on the show and emerged as a rollover contestant.

