Amitabh Bachchan fractures his toes on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, wears camouflage shoes for the shoot

‘Big B’ Amitabh Bachchan shared a few pictures on Friday from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 on his blog. It appears like the celebrity host has fractured his toes.

What’s more, the photos, which are reportedly from KBC 13’s Navratri special episode, show how Amitabh continued with the shoot for the episode with his fractured toes, by using “camouflage shoes.” However, despite his injury, Big B is seen enjoying the shoot with full enthusiasm, and even laughing in his pictures.

Amitabh wrote in the blog, “And the camouflage shoes for the fractured toe... socks like wearing but indeed a shoe... soft protection for the toe that has been damaged and broken... but still the joi de vivre (?) spell check... and more... a rewarding journey to the end of times whatever they be… (sic)”

Amitabh explained further that the pain of the fracture was excruciating and that the treatment might take four to five weeks, per the usual method. However, the actor shared the message poetically and wrote,”… the broken toe, fractured at the base and in the pain of excruciating... the despondency of the space do never be put in plaster... for there is no discovered method yet... so a soft efficient job done known in common tongue as ‘buddy taping’... buddy, because the broken finger is given sympathy by the one next door, joined together in some unison and taped for 4-5 weeks (sic).”

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan made headlines when he jokingly proposed to a contestant on KBC saying, “Agar mai apko date pe le jau toh kaisa rahega? (How will you feel if I take you out on a date now?)”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Chehre, and will next be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. He also has Goodbye, Jhund, Mayday, Jalsa, and the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern in the pipeline.