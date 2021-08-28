Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’s first ‘crorepati’ is visually challenged Himani Bundela. Here are ten lesser-known facts about her...

Himani Bundela, who is the first Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant to win a cash prize of INR 1 crore, has the world waiting with bated breath to see if she will go ahead and answer the next 16 questions to bag the Rs 7 crore cash prize, or leave with what she has won so far.

The visually impaired contestant has inspired several people with her life story and has gotten people curious about her journey.

Here are eight lesser-known facts about this crorepati:

1) Himani Bundela lost most of her vision in a motorbike crash in 2011. Despite several attempts by doctors to help her see again, they were unable to restore her vision.

2) Talking about her personal journey, Himani said, “My life after the accident hasn’t been easy. But my parents, brothers and sisters put in a lot of hard work to make sure I returned to leading a normal life and I earn my livelihood independently.”

3) However, despite the hardships Himani has been facing, not all hope is lost. She is currently undergoing treatment for glaucoma.

4) The KBC 13 participant, who is 25 years old, is from Agra and teaches Mental Maths at a school in the city.

5) Did you know? Himani has always tried to remain optimistic and happy despite the challenges she faces, and has yearned for an opportunity to appear in a reality show ever since childhood. “Since childhood, I wanted to be a part of some reality show and when I saw KBC, the only thought that came to my mind was that this is where I should be,” Himani said.

6) When asked about her achievement of bagging INR 1 crore, Himani quoted the principle she believes in... “The winner doesn’t do anything different, but she does everything differently.”

7) One might also wonder what it would’ve been like, sitting right in front of one of India’s most revered film stars, Amitabh Bachchan. Talking about her experience, Himani said, “To be on Kaun Banega Crorepati and to meet Mr Bachchan has always been my dream. I’m glad I could fulfill it. He made me feel so comfortable that I did not experience any nervousness. The most touching moment was when he offered me water.”

8) What does Himani Bundela hope to achieve through her journey with KBC 13? She explains: “Being a woman who’s visually impaired, I hope my stint on KBC offers hope to people who are just like me. A lot of specially-abled students get admission into schools and colleges, but there are no coaching academies for them to prepare them for competitive exams for government jobs. With the money I have won, I would want to open a coaching academy that trains specially-abled young men and women for competitive exams.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

The KBC episodes on August 30 and 31 will show Himani’s journey towards winning INR 1 crore. They may also show her making at attempt at winning Rs. 7 crore. What’s more, she is also expected to teach a few Mental Maths tricks to Big B on the show!

*Edited from an IANS report