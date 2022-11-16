Govinda Naam Mera or SOTY 3: When Karan Johar made Vicky Kaushal choose

Vicky Kaushal made his debut with Neeraj Ghaywan's 2015 directorial Masaan. His portrayal of Deepak Kumar earned him critical acclaim and from that day onwards, there was no looking back for Vicky. He continued to play roles that required him to be sombre and composed.

However now, the actor is set to star in a commercial drama, all thanks to Karan Johar. In a fun video released by Disney+ Hotstar, we see Vicky and Karan chat about the actor's future in Dharma Productions. Karan pushes Vicky to step out of his comfort zone and pitches him Govinda Naam Mera, in which he plays a background dancer whose wife beats him.

Vicky, who is certainly not impressed with the plot of the film, asks Karan for another script. Karan, in all excitement, asks if Vicky would like to star in Student Of The Year 3. The Sardar Udham actor is forced to pick up and he chooses Govinda Mera Naam. The masala-comedy stars Bhumi Pednekar as Vicky's beating wife and Kiara Advani as his lover in Mumbai.

The film has picked the OTT route and will release the film on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing a fun video of Vicky and Karan on Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar captioned the post, "Isski life me fun bhi hai, drama bhi hai, dukh bhi hai, masaala bhi hai aur range bhi hai! Can’t wait for #FunVicky in Govinda Naam Mera. Coming soon. #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar (sic)."

The comedy-drama is directed by Shashank Khaitan and the date of release is yet to be announced.