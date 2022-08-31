Katrina Kaif reveals why she had a private wedding with Vicky Kaushal

During a recent award function, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif opened up to media sources about the reason her wedding function with Vicky Kaushal was kept private. The actress was quoted as saying, “I think more than trying to keep it private, we were restricted by, unfortunately, COVID-19. You know my family has been personally affected by COVID-19, and it was something that you had to take seriously (sic).”

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at a resort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony was a private function and was highly guarded. The news of their marriage was not confirmed till they shared their wedding pictures on social media.

While talking to media sources at the award function, the actress added, “I think this year it’s been a lot better, but it was something that we wanted to really be cautious of, but the wedding was beautiful. I think we are both very happy (sic).”

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi. The film, which was directed by Rohit Shetty, starred Akshay Kumar as the male lead. She will next be seen in the upcoming horror comedy, Phone Bhoot. The film, directed by Gurmeet Singh, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in pivotal roles.

Katrina will also be seen in the third installment of the Tiger series with Salman Khan, which will hit screens next year, according to sources. She will also appear in the upcoming film, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Sources added that Katrina would also appear in an episode of the celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan with Ishaan and Siddhant. Vicky also came on the current season of the show with Sidharth Malhotra.