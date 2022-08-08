'I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero': Vicky Kaushal on Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur

Time is testament to the fact that movies based on war heroes have done stupendously well at the box office in India. From Uri: The Surgical Strike, Shershaah to LOC: Kargil, Lakshya and Border, each of them has left a mark on the audience for a thrilling narrative, edgy action sequences, memorable music and spotighting some awe-inspiring heroes.

Joining the league is Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur based on one of the India’s most notable war heroes and Field Marshall, Sam Manekshaw whose career spanned over four decades and five wars, the most important one being the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The film features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Sam alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. The team has just commenced its shoot and the makers have shared an exclusive video giving us a glimpse into what is going behind the making of the film, leaving us all in a tizzy! The one minute video shows actors and actresses having line reading sessions on the table, Meghna and her team perfecting the costumes of the movie, having team meetings, rehearsing the scenes with the cast and bringing the BTS of all the preparation going for the film.

Watch here:

The Raazi director shares, “Finally, after years of extensive research, writing, brainstorming and rigorous preparation, Sam Bahadur has finally gone on floors. It is tremendously fulfilling to be on set and have the opportunity to tell the story of Sam Manekshaw's inspiring life. A life of bravery, courage, determination and righteousness. They don’t make men like him anymore!"

An elated Vicky adds on helming the role of Sam, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of preperation and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

Fatima throws light on the inspiring hero Sam, "It's a huge honour to be a part of such an inspiring story of one of the greatest war heroes of our nation. I hope those who haven't heard of Sam Manekshaw will remember him forever once they watch Sam Bahadur".

Sanya Malhotra adds on her role, “Playing the part of Silloo, who has been Sam’s support system right through his journey is an absolute honour. This is the first time I am sharing the screen with Vicky and being directed by Meghna Gulzar, my best endeavour would be to do justice to my part and to the film"

Ronnie Screwvala, who is producing the film shares on the storyline, “The world is looking to be inspired and there is no greater inspirational story and legacy than of FM Sam Manekshaw - A War hero, a leader, a great communicator, and a master strategist who lived his life with the highest level of self conviction and on his own terms - its an honor to bring to screen his life story which in many ways is India’s formative story”

Sam Bahadur will be in theaters by 2023