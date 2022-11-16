Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sweetly kisses daughter Aradhya on her 11th birthday; see photo

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram today to share a picture of her kissing her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan on the occasion of her 11th birthday. In the picture, Aradhya can be seen donning a red outfit with a matching bow clip. She turns to the side kissing her mother and the number ‘11’ can be seen decorated with flowers in the background. The actress captioned the post,“ MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA (sic).”

Some people on the social media platform wrote called the actress kissing her child ‘weird’. One user commented, “Aishwarya ma'am, you don't need attention by doing this. This is an odd content to get the publicity (sic).” Another user wrote, “Kissing on child's lips is just weird (sic).”

But many fans of the actors came to the actress's defence. A fan wrote, “Come on people, just stop judging a mother and a daughters relationship...It's just a kiss which means love and affection (sic).” “Beautiful picture... As a mother who has same age girl as Aaradhya and we do kiss on lips... And there is nothing but pure love that a mother has for her child and child has for her mum,” wrote another user in the comment sections.

Aishwarya married Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007. The ceremony took place at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Mumbai. The couple became parents to Aaradhya on November 16 2011, four years after their wedding.

On November 2, Aishwarya shared a picture of her visiting the Siddhivinayak temple with Aaradhya on her 49th birthday. She captioned the post, “Gratitude. Thank you so much for all your immense love, warmest wishes, blessings and so much positivity...Much love always. God Bless.”

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 2022 magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan-1. According to reports, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming film, Jailer, starring Rajinikanth as the male lead.