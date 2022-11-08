Director Mani Ratnam poses with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan at Ponniyin Selvan success bash; see inside photos

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan-I, opened to commercial success and became one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the year. The film starring Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Trisha Krishnan earned Rs 500 crore at the box office and this feat deserved a party.

Earlier this week, the star cast celebrated the success of the historical drama and the photos from the bash were shared by Trisha on her social media handle. In one of the photos, she posed with the director and in another one, she was seen smiling with co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sharing the photos from the bash, Trisha wrote, "The vibe is caption enough."

Also read: Aishwarya Rai thanks her ‘guru’ Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan: I

Superstar Rajinikanth also made an appearance at the party. In the photos that are doing rounds on the internet, he can be seen posing with filmmaker Radhakrishnan Parthiban. Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya and husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan also attended the party.

Take a look at the photos here:

Also read: It's official! Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to work together again after 35 years for KH234

For the unversed, Ponniyin Selvan-I is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 historical novel of the same name. The first part of the two-part film released theatrically worldwide on September 30, 2022. The Mani Ratnam directorial became the 15th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.