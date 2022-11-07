It's official! Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to work together again after 35 years for KH234

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Kamal Haasan said that he was looking forward to working on KH234

Thirty-five years after they collaborated for the blockbuster gangster drama Nayakan, Tamil cinema's ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam are all set to come together for a film tentatively titled, KH234.

According to sources, the film will be produced by Kamal, Mani, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth under their respective banners, Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will present the film, whose details have been kept under wraps.

Reports stated that the movie is scheduled to be released in 2024. In a statement released on Sunday evening, Kamal said that he was looking forward to working on the film. “I was equally excited 35 years ago when I was about to start work with Mr Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes Mr (A.R.) Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to presenting this venture with Mr Udhayanidhi Stalin,” the actor said in the statement.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mani said in the statement, “Happy, honoured and excited to collaborate with Kamal Sir again.”

Udhayanidhi added in the statement that it was an honour for him to present this film. “It's a wonderful opportunity to join Kamal Sir in presenting Ulaganayagan KH 234 after the great success of Vikram and the much-awaited Indian 2. An absolute honour to present this film and tell this special story. Kamal sir and Mani sir have been the pride of Tamil cinema globally and I have been an ardent admirer of both these iconic personalities. Thank you Kamal sir for this great opportunity.”

Incidentally, in September, Kamal appeared together with Rajinikanth at the grand launch of Mani's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan-1, in Chennai.