Selena Gomez opens up about her ‘worst possible heartbreak’ after her split with Justin Bieber in a new documentary

Singer Selena Gomez recently said that breaking up with pop singer Justin Bieber was the ‘best thing’ that ever happened to her. The 30-year-old singer, who got separated from Justin in 2018, said so in her new Apple + documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

Also read: From a docufilm on FIFA to the North West London Derby, here are eight binge-worthy watches

“Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore. I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hat, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” the singer said in the documentary.

According to sources, Selena dated Justin on-off for eight years and the split inspired her 2020 song, Lose You to Love Me, which she said took her 45 minutes to write. She added in the movie, “It's about more than a lost love. It's me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again.”

Reports said that Justin started dating his now-wife Hailey Baldwin just after his split with the singer. Selena reportedly suffered a breakdown connected to her lupus and entered treatment for her mental health. Selena recently told media sources, “I grew up thinking I would be married at 25. It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that - couldn't be farther from it.”

Also read: Selena Gomez on US Supreme Court's abortion ruling: "Just not happy"

The singer recently threw herself a lavish wedding-themed 30th birthday. Sources stated that the guests who attended the party included celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello and Selena's younger sister, Gracie. “We had lovely drinks, and it was beautiful, and then my friend Cara comes in and brings strippers. So I would like to say it was a mixture of sophisticated and hysterical,” Selena was quoted as saying about the party.