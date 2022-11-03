Priyanka Chopra dances to Say Na from Blufffmaster at Marine Drive in Mumbai during her visit to India

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the upcoming TV series, Citadel

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has returned to India after three years to promote her hair care brand, Anomaly, appears to be exploring and enjoying her time in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the actress reportedly stepped out to attend a promotional event in Mumbai and posted a video on her official Instagram handle of her posing and laughing on Marine Drive. The actress was seen wearing a chic cropped blouse and high-waist trousers with fashionable accessories.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with Nick Jonas and Marie Malti Chopra Jonas at their Los Angeles house

In the video, the actress also danced to the track, Say Na Say Na from her 2005 film, Bluffmaster. She captioned the post, “Pit stop at an old haunt…. Even if just for a minute #IYKYK.. Mumbai, I’ve missed you! Now back to work with @anomalyhaircare @mynykaa #mumbai #marinedrive.”

Priyanka moved to Hollywood in 2015 to work on the TV series, Quantico. She also married the American singer Nick Jonas in 2018 and the couple welcomed their first child, Malti-Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January this year.

Also read: Nick Jonas spends quality time with Priyanka Chopra at Lake Tahoe

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the upcoming TV series, Citadel, created by Patrick Moran and the Russo Brothers. The show, which also stars Richard Madden, will stream on Amazon Prime Video. According to sources, the Fashion actress will also be seen in films like Ending Things, It's All Coming Back to Me, and Farhan Akhtar’s Hindi-language production, Jee Le Zaraa.