Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with Nick Jonas and Marie Malti Chopra Jonas at their Los Angeles house

The couple still hasn’t revealed the face of their daughter to the public

Actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated this Diwali with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Marie Malti Chopra Jonas, in Los Angeles. Nick took to Instagram to share some pictures of the celebrations in their Los Angeles house. The couple hasn’t yet revealed the face of their daughter to the public. In the recent pictures too, Nick covered Malti’s face with a heart emoticon. Nick captioned the post, “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my (heart emoji). Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali.”

The first picture shared by the singer shows him standing in a room with Priyanka, holding Malti-Marie in his arms as the couple smiles at the camera. Priyanka can be seen donning a golden lehenga while Nick was dressed in a beige kurta. The second picture shows Malti sitting on Priyanka’s lap as she performed the puja for the occasion.

Sources stated that ahead of the festival, Nick, Priyanka, and Madhu Chopra went out for dinner at a Los Angeles hotel. Some of the pictures show Madhu and Nick walking hand-in-hand while exiting the restaurant. Nick was dressed in a black jacket with matching trousers while Priyanka and Madhu wore a kurta.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the upcoming TV series, Citadel, created by Patrick Moran and the Russo Brothers. The show, which also stars Richard Madden, will stream on Amazon Prime Video. According to sources, the actress will also be seen in films like Ending Things, It's All Coming Back to Me, and Farhan Akhtar’s Hindi-language production, Jee Le Zaraa.