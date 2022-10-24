Katrina Kaif says that she is open to doing southern films; praises Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming horror-comedy movie, Phone Bhoot, shared that she would like to do movies from the South Indian film industries. Elaborating on the topic, Katrina told media sources, “If ever there's a script which is compelling enough and has a strong character, language won't be a barrier for me. We have some phenomenal directors working in south India.”

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares pictures from the sets of her upcoming film, Merry Christmas

The actress has done some films in south Indian languages including Telugu films, Malliswari (2004) and Allari Pidugu (2005), and the Malayalam film Balram vs. Tharadas.

Katrina also went on to lavish praise on Mani Ratnam and his recent release, Ponniyin Selvan: 1. “The best and the most recent example is Mani Ratnam sir's 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1'. Such an amazing film, na? Such grandeur, beautiful frames and music. To make a film on such a big scale at this stage in his life, that proves the mettle of an iconic director,” the actress was quoted as saying.

Phone Bhoot, which is Katrina's first film after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, is set to arrive in cinemas on November 4, 2022.

Also read: Sustainable fashion: Katrina Kaif shares 5 tips on how to stay stylish while opting for sustainable fashion

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi. The film, which was directed by Rohit Shetty, starred Akshay Kumar as the male lead. Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina will also be seen in the third instalment of the Tiger series with Salman Khan, which will hit screens next year, according to sources. She will also appear in the upcoming film, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.