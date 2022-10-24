Actor Sidharth Malhotra opens up on his Diwali plans says he will take a break from his diet

The actor will also be seen in upcoming films like Yodha and Mission Majnu

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has much more to look forward to this Diwali season than diyas and sweets. With his much-awaited movie with Ajay Devgn, Thank God, all set to be released on Tuesday, October 25, Sidharth is busy promoting the upcoming fantasy comedy film. The festival of lights feels incomplete unless it is experienced with one's loved ones. Sidharth shared his thoughts on Diwali as well as what he is eager to do.

“I want to show gratitude. For me, Diwali has always been about meeting family and friends. My family is right here in Delhi. Delhi has a different Diwali from Mumbai. I am looking forward to the food and taking a break from my diet,” the actor told media sources.

Sidharth also shared his experiences of Diwali as a child. “Diwali puja used to be very exciting for me when I was about seven-eight years old. My eyes used to go only towards the besan ke laddu, which used to come as prasad. I used to always associate mithai with Diwali. Even at this age, I always tell my mother to send me besan ka mithai,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Talking more about how he plans to enjoy the occasion, Sidharth said, "We have friends in Mumbai. We went to a Diwali party. There was nothing concrete planned.”

On the topic of his film being released on Diwali, the actor said, “This is my first Diwali release. I hope it will happen with a bang.”

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the 2021 war-drama film, Shershaah. The film which was directed by Vishnuvardhan was based on the life of Indian army officer Vikram Batra who was martyred in the Kargil war. Apart from Thank You, the actor will also be seen in upcoming films like Yodha and Mission Majnu.

