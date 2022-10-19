Karan Johar pens a note for Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan as Student of the Year completes 10 years

The 2012 Hindi-language film, Student of the Year (SOTY), completes ten years of its release today and the director of the movie, Karan Johar, took to his official Instagram handle to post a message for actors, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan, who made their acting debut with the film.

Also read: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar quits Twitter, says ‘Making space for more positive energies only’

The filmmaker shared some photos of him with the actors on the social media platform, captioning the post, “Down the years with my students of every year! So proud of their cinema journey! It’s no Raaz(I) that they have mastered the ABCD of their craft and emerged as Shershaahs of goodness and talent! Love you! (sic)”

Earlier in the day, the director also shared a video featuring a few shots from the film to mark the occasion. He captioned the post, “SOTY started of as me making a ‘holiday film’…. A film that certainly wasn’t intended to move any cinematic mountains but a film that was young , fun and entertaining … what I didn’t realise then that this film would give me so much more than memories or a commercial success … would give so much more than a film in my directorial archives… this film gave me three of my most defining relationships … Sid, Varun and Alia went on to become my family…..besides my mom, they are the three people I think I talk to every single day…. I never knew way back then that I would have children of my own …but my first protective parental feeling was for all three of them… I love you SID! I love you VARUN and I love you ALIA( yes yes I know I am not supposed to keep saying it but what the heck love is love )… I say it to my kids and I want to say it to all 3 of you ….. love you to the moon and back (sic).”

Also read: Alia Bhatt's label Ed-a-Mamma unveils comfy maternity wear

The coming-of-age romantic-drama film, which was released on October 19, 2022, also starred Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles. A sequel to the film titled, Student of the Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria was released in 2019.