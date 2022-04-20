Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty set to make their OTT debut with a Cop Universe

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Tuesday took to social media to announce his first OTT project with Rohit Shetty. Sharing a glimpse of his cop avatar, the Shershaah actor revealed that the he will be joining hands with Rohit Shetty for his OTT debut which will be a part of Rohit’s much talked about cop universe.

“Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital tomorrow at 11am! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin. (sic),” Sidharth wrote.

In another post, Sidharth announced that he has already begun shooting for the series. (When @itsrohitshetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself! @rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime now filming. (sic),” he captioned the post. The series is set to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Rohit, who is known for his action packed entertainers, is all set to take his cop universe to digital medium. The filmmaker took to social media to announce his upcoming web series titled Indian Police Force where Sidharth will be playing the lead. This is the first time Sidharth will be donning the police uniform. Earlier, there were reports that apart from Sidharth, Vicky Kaushal and Tiger Shroff were also the key contenders for the cop-based series.

Ever since the two have made the announcement, their friends in the film fraternity have been showering their love and excitement for the Indian Police Force. Uri actor, Vicky Kaushal took to the comment section and shared fire emoticons, while Neil Nitin Mukesh also sent best wishes to the team and wrote, “Congratulations to you and the entire team sir. (sic).”

Meanwhile, Sidharth is also working on Karan Johar’s action thriller Yodha which also stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna and is expected to release on November 11 this year. Besides, the actor is also working on Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, which will mark Rashmika’s debut in Bollywood. Sidharth also has Indra Kumar’s Thank God with with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.