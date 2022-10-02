Ranbir Kapoor shares why sleeping with his wife Alia Bhatt is a struggle for him 

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who is expecting his first child with his wife Alia Bhatt, shared in a recent interview, that he struggles while sleeping with the actress. The couple tied the knot this year on April 14 in an intimate ceremony. When asked in the interview what one quality of the actress, Ranbir has to tolerate, he said, “What happens with her when she sleeps is that she starts moving diagonally and eventually your bed space becomes smaller and smaller. Her head is somewhere, her legs are somewhere, and eventually, I'm on the corner of the bed, really struggling with that (sic).”

When asked the same question, Alia shared, “One thing I like about Ranbir is his silence. He is a very good listener. And one thing I tolerate is also his silence. Like sometimes I (hitting Ranbir) need him to respond and he doesn't respond because is he like this zen (sic.)”

The couple was last seen in the fantasy film, Brahmāstra which was released on September 9, 2022. The movie marked the first on-screen pairing of the couple. The film helmed by Ayan Mukerji also starred Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan in important roles. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film.

On the work front, before Brahmāstra, Ranbir was seen in the 2022 film Shamshera which was directed by Karan Malhotra. The period action film which was released on July 22, also featured Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla. Ranbir will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He is also reported to appear in a Luv Ranjan film, which is still to be titled.

Alia was seen in the Netflix film Darlings before Brahmāstra, which also marked her debut in film production. She will be next seen in the upcoming Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and the Hollywood film, Heart of Stone.