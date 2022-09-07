Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt face protests at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain before Brahmastra release, return without darshan

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who were on their way to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain — ahead of the release of their upcoming film Brahmastra Part - 1: Shiva — returned on Tuesday without completing their visit allegedly due to the protests they faced over an 11-year-old comment made by Ranbir back in 2011 about his food preferences.

The couple, who are expecting a baby, allegedly turned back without visiting the famous temple due to security concerns amid protests. According to media reports, the protesters were seen holding black flags and placards and heard shouting slogans against Ranbir.

Police officers told media sources that they were on alert due to the arrival of Ranbir and Alia, and had asked the protesters to stay behind barricades that were set up. However, one of the protesters reportedly breached security, which led to the police dispersing all of them.

Before visiting the temple, Alia Bhatt had taken to Instagram Stories to share the news. She said in a video, “Hello, we are back once again with some more information, Firstly, we are on our way to Ujjain, Mahakaleshwar Temple.”

The film’s director, Ayan Mukherji, however, visited the temple later with the Brahmastra crew to “take the blessings of Lord Shiva.”

Brahmastra will be released in theatres on September 9.

