Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in Instagram picture, receives praise from Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahamstra which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Brahmastra, recently shared a few pictures on her social media handle where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Sources stated that Alia is currently in her second trimester.

Taking to Instagram, Alia posted two pictures of herself. The pictures show the actress donning a black vest over a sheer pink top which she paired with black leggings. She cradled her baby bump with both of her hands as she looked at the camera in the first picture. Captioning the post, she wrote, “The light .. is coming! (In just two weeks) 9TH September - BRAHMASTRA (sic).”

Soon after she posted the pictures, Alia received a lot of compliments from fans and celebrities. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote in the comment section: “Uffffff owning it and howwwww. Love youuu (sic).” Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also took to the comment section calling Alia “stunning”.

Alia, who tied the knot with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, this year, announced that she was expecting their first child on June 27. The actress shared some pictures from a sonogram session on Instagram, writing, “Our baby ... coming soon (sic).”

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the Netflix film Darlings which also marked her foray into film production. The film which was directed by debutant director Jasmeet K. Reen also starred Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. The film was released on August 5 on the OTT platform and received good reviews from critics and audiences.

She will be next seen in Brahamstra which stars Ranbir in the lead role. The film which will hit the silver screen on September 9 also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.