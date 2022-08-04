I would like to keep working till I am 100 years old, says Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt has been promoting her upcoming film Darlings and interacted with media sources at a promotional event, on August 2, where a journalist, reportedly asked her, “if she feels tired or feels the need to rest during her pregnancy. (sic)”

The 29-year-old actress replied, “Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai nahi. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai, mera passion hai... it keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. Toh main toh matlab 100 saal ki umar tak kaam karungi (If you are fit, healthy and fine, then there is no need to take rest. Working brings peace to me, it is my passion, it keeps my heart, my soul everything alive and charged. I would like to keep working till I am 100 years old)”

Alia announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in June; she married her co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. She is set to make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot.

Her upcoming films include Darlings, which marks her debut as a producer, as reported by media sources. Alia will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film titled Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She will also star opposite her husband Ranbir in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra.