Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a meal on a banana leaf with Rajamouli and Nagarjuna in Chennai

On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor tried out a traditional South Indian meal in Chennai along with film director SS Rajamouli and Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni. The trio, who were in the city to promote Ayan Mukherji’s upcoming film Brahmastra, tried the delectable south Indian meal served to them on a plantain leaf. Sources stated that Ranbir, in particular, seemed to relish the food.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference called by the Brahmastra team, Ranbir said, “I am so happy to share our vision of Brahmastra with you. All of you are from a state that is so rich in culture, in music and performing arts. It is my privilege to be here.”

He also spoke about how the film was conceived. Ranbir said at the conference, “Brahmastra started for Ayan and me in 2013. We were doing a film called Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and during one of the schedules in Manali, he came and told me that he had this idea of two friends (this was before RRR) one of whom had the power of fire and the other the power of water. Of course, the film didn’t turn out the way he thought at that time and it has turned out the way you guys are seeing it right now (sic).”

Ranbir also opened up about the director of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukherji, saying, “I have seen this boy Ayan Mukherji from the age of 29. He has become a young man now. He has spent 10 years of his life on this film. Every day, he has been working and dreaming this vision. Just to be a little soldier in his battle to achieve his vision has been such an honour and such a privilege for all of us involved with Brahmastra (sic).”

On the topic of his co-actors in the film, Ranbir told media sources, “I had the honour of working with legends such as Amitabh Bachchan sir and Nag(arjuna) sir in this film (sic).”

The actor went on to thank Rajamouli, who presented the film at the event. He said, “Never in my wildest dreams have I thought that I would have a poster with SS Rajamouli’s name and my face on it. That is such a big privilege. Thank you so much for this (sic).”

Ranbir also shared his thoughts about his wife, Alia Bhatt, who is also his co-star in the film. The actor stated that she is one of the best actors he has ever worked with and he had the good fortune of finally marrying her. “Alia is somebody whom I met on this film. Our romance started on this film’s set but by the time the film got over, we are married and expecting a baby also. So, you can understand how long this journey has been. It is really an emotional moment for all of us (sic),” he said at the conference.