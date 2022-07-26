Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s pictures from sets of upcoming family crime drama, Animal leaked online

A picture from the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s upcoming movie, Animal was leaked online from the outdoor location at Pataudi Palace, Haryana.

In the picture, Ranbir was sporting a clean-shaven look and wearing a black shirt with black trousers. Anil was standing on his right and also dressed in black. The picture was shared by the cast's make-up artiste, Anam Khan on Instagram Stories.

Pataudi Palace is the ancestral home of actor Saif Ali Khan and has been used as a shooting location for films like Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta's Veer Zaara as well as Saif’s web series Tandav.

Animal is a family crime drama and is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie was also shot in Himachal Pradesh earlier this year. It marks Rashmika Mandanna’s third Hindi movie and Ranbir’s first collaboration with her and Randeep. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani.

Ranbir was last seen in Shamshera and his upcoming movie includes Brahmastra: Part One, while his co-star, Anil Kapoor was recently seen in the Raj Mehta directorial, Jugjugg Jeeyo opposite Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor. The film also stars Bobby Deol and is set to be released on August 15, 2023.