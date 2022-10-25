Paris Hilton goes for a desi look for her fragrance launch in Mumbai

American socialite Paris Hilton, who recently came to India, was busy on Thursday promoting her fragrance, Ruby Rush in Mumbai. For the product launch at the Phoenix Palladium mall in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai, Paris chose the perfect attire — a red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and sheer silver gloves, bringing out the best of desi and chic styles. She rounded off her look with emerald jewellery, red sunglasses, and open tresses.

Before the event, Paris took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her trying different outfits. According to sources, all the outfits in the video were Indian attire, designed by the Indian designer, Shubhika of Papa Don't Preach fashion label, as Paris wanted to bring out the essence of the Indian culture. She sought help from her followers to choose the outfit for the Thursday evening launch event.

Paris captioned the post, “Love wearing and supporting local designers when I travel. India In love with these gorgeous looks from Indian designer @PapaDontPreachByShubhika styled by @Marta.Del.Rio. Which one should I wear to my @ParisHiltonFragrances Launch today?”

Reports said that Paris landed in Mumbai on Wednesday night for a two-day stay in the city. She was welcomed by scores of paparazzi, who were waiting for her at the arrival gate at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.