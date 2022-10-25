Raveena Tandon attends Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, shares pictures with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon shared some pictures and videos from fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party on her Instagram handle and Stories on Thursday. The pictures featured many celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene, Kajol, Taapsee Pannu, and Aditi Rao Hydari from the bash.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh gets candid about her recent outings and how Hyderabad feels like home

Raveena posted a selfie with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the party in her Instagram Stories, writing, “All about tonight.” In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen donning a pink suit while Raveena was dressed in a golden lehenga. In another picture, Raveena posed with Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Aishwarya, and Manish smiling at the camera.

In a video posted by the actress, the celebrities can be seen dancing to the track, You are my Soniya, from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. According to sources, the Diwali bash was also attended by Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor among many others.

Also read: News of Ranveer Singh driving a luxury car with expired registration turns out to be fake

On the work front, Raveena will be next seen in the film Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Kushalii Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming Pictures. She will also be seen playing the lead in the upcoming film, Patna Shukla.with Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik in important roles.