From Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra, here are eight Bollywood celebrities you can follow for quirky fashion ideas

You can follow these Bollywood celebrities for fashion ideas

Today, fashion is a language. Your personality communicates through your clothes. When you dress nicely, you could feel like the most important person in the room, but when you don't, you might want to disappear from the scene entirely. Here are some celebrity fashionistas from whom you can take a cue for your outfits:

Ranveer Singh

When you show up with floral cargo trousers and a jacket honouring the Best Dressed Men in the Business, you might be a little hard to miss.

Deepika Padukone

We may all draw inspiration from Deepika Padukone's neon ensemble and comical hairstyle from the Cannes Film Festival.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has played it up a level, so his wardrobe choices are something to watch out for.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Style-wise, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is quite cutting-edge. She has worn unique costumes at both the Met Gala and the Cannes red carpets.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Colourful clothing is not always appropriate for a night out. We appreciate the fashion sense and acting skills of this Bollywood star.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Indian fashion are frequently linked. Despite the fact that this outfit has us divided, we adore her for her unique and gorgeous sense of style!

Shahid Kapoor

He smirks as he perfectly mimics the "Who's The Gabru?" face, right down to the cool beach appearance. Regardless of his attire, everyone's favourite chocolate boy always manages to appear stylish.

Farhan Akhtar

Whether he's sporting a man bun with a t-shirt and jeans or a suit, this actor, singer, and writer's charismatic presence never fails to get everyone's attention.