Vegan Beauty: These brands offer guilt-free cosmetics and personal care 

Today’s buyer is not a mindless one. They are much more aware and shrewd when it comes to picking beauty and fashion products. Ahead of World Vegan Day, there lies a wonderful opportunity to go for vegan beauty shopping that reminds us to be compassionate towards the environment and animals. Moreover, opting for vegan products has many health benefits too, as they are unadulterated by harmful chemicals and help to retain a naturally healthy body. We have curated a list of completely vegan cosmetics for an unapologetic makeover.

Kimirika’s Coconut Oil

The brand started in 2012 thrives on an ethical way of living by offering vegan self-care products. They claim to not use any harmful chemicals like Parabens, Phthalates, SLS and harmful ingredients that make their range non-toxic and safe to use. They have come up with Coconut Oil which is sourced ethically. It claims to be 100% natural and farmed without using genetically modified organisms, herbicides and synthetic fertilizers. Moreover, the cold pressing technique keeps the vital nutrients intact. It helps to moisturise the scalp, keep away dandruff, strengthen hair follicles, promote hair growth and treat split ends.

INR 1,199. Available online.





Rang De's vegan cosmetics

Vegan beauty brand Rang Dé has come up with an exciting range of colourful, organic and skin-friendly cosmetics. The wide array of products that range from BB Cream, Mascara, lipsticks, kajal, makeup-remover balm and more are made of natural ingredients like olives, castor oil, sesame oil, peppermint oil, coconut water, lime butter, cocoa butter, etc. They are created especially for the Indian skin and are free of harmful elements like sulphates and parabens. Morever, one would be enticed by the creative packaging that comes with beautiful Warli, Madhubani, Tikuli, Bhil, Kalighat, Gond, Rajasthani miniature art printed on the products.

Price on request. Available online.







Puressentiel - Skin Breakout DIY Kit

What if you could get an aromatherapy experience at home? Puressentiel- a 100% natural, vegan, organic aromatherapeutic French brand that sells across India has a Skin Breakout DIY Kit that has the goodness of plant and vegetable-based oils like tea tree, jojoba and java citronella. They are eco-friendly and cruelty-free. The oils help to purify skin, help fight acne, pigmentation, and dehydration and balance the skin tone.

INR 3,999. Available online.





Colorbar’s Co-Earth Range

As makeup brands strive to be relevant, Indian cosmetics brand Colorbar is not to be left behind. This October, it launched Co-Earth, a one-of-a-kind personal care brand that promises 100% naturally derived, and cruelty-free products. The brand has over 67 products catering to hair, skin and body that are free from Parabens, Sulphates, Silicone, Mineral Oil and Formaldehyde. Some of the natural ingredients used in the range include Bhringamla, rice water, retinol, apple cider vinegar, charcoal, tea tree and more.

INR 349 upwards. Available online.







mCaffeine's PETA-certified range

Caffeinated personal care brand mCaffeine has come p with a slew of products that are vegan, natural and PETA-certified. From Bathing Shower Jelly, Body Masks to Bathing Salt and Oil Body Wash, they are all made of natural ingredients like Pure Arabica Coffee, Caffeine, Almond Milk, Hyaluronic Acid, Epsom Salt, Coffee Oil, Vanilla and more. The natural ingredients help to cleanse, rejuvenate and make skin soft and supple.

INR 332 upwards. Available online.







T.A.C Ayurveda’s lipstick and Kajal

Bringing the pureness of Ayurvedic science, T.A.C Ayurveda, a skincare and beauty brand has introduced its Vegan Lipstick and Kajal. The long-lasting, smudge-proof and highly pigmented Kajal is said to be made of vegan ingredients like Castor Seed Oil, Moringa Oil, Copernicia Cerifera Wax, Tocopheryl Acetate and Carbon Black. The liquid lipstick that has a moisturising effect is made of Candelilla Wax, Castor Seed Oil, and Tocopheryl Acetate among primary ingredients.

INR 200 upwards. Available online.



House of Beauty’s Pigmented Lip Corrector Serum

Who doesn't want a natural pink tint on their lips for a perfect pout? House of Beauty’s Pigmented Lip Corrector Serum made of vegan ingredients serves that purpose. It is made of Hemp Seed and Apricot Oil that nourishes, hydrates and creates a protective layer while giving a healing touch to dry and chapped lips. Apart from that the Pomegranate Oil in the corrector renews and rejuvenates the skin with its anti-ageing properties while the Licorice Oil repairs dull and dark spots. The product also has Castor and Rosehip oils.

INR 500 upwards. Available online.







Curl Cure’s homegrown range

India-based personal care brand Curl Cure which identifies itself as a 100% organic and cruelty-free brand has come up with a vegan product range for curly and wavy hair. It has Untangled Shampoo, Intensive Hydrating Conditioner, Define & Shine Curl Cream, and Hair Growth Elixir. They are made of completely vegan ingredients like Hibiscus flower extract, Amla, Fenugreek, Coconut oil, Shea butter, and Lavender among others.

INR 999 upwards. Available online.



