A Humming Way champions vegan couture and grace with The Gaze collection

Since the beginning of its inception in 2017, the design label, A Humming Way has thrived on experimenting with Indian vegan textiles. The label stands out for reimagining cruelty-free fabrics like Khadi in the contemporary landscape with the use of surface textures.

Helmed by designer Sweta Agrawal, the label has previously showcased at the 2020 New York Fashion Week where it disrupted the fashion scene with its eco-friendly ensembles that showed how upscale fashion can be sustainable too.

Recently, the label has come up with a vegan couture collection titled The Gaze. It is inspired by the power and grace of majestic Indian queens and princesses that dazzled in the glory of European jewels and sustainable Indian silhouettes.

Sweta shares, “I was inspired by women in power who saw the world differently with the kind of limitations they had in the olden era. They were bold in their choices, confidence and presence. The eyes of these extraordinary women witnessed and envisioned the weaving together of Indian and European culture in all its opulence. They claimed their power with a sophisticated style of dressing. The Gaze is an endeavour to encapsulate everything which caught their attention to Indian and European fashion.”

The collection features cuttingedge pantsuits, trench coats, scalloped saris, tissue blouses and more. One sees the meticulous effort behind the creations where the ensembles are handcrafted with zardosi, mukaish and jacobean embroidery on delicate organza and mashru fabrics in signature muted tones of peach pink, beige, dull ochre and neutral sky blue. While it exudes grandeur, it’s not traditional in appeal. Rather it beckons one for its ultra-modern designs.

Telling us about the motifs and design process, Sweta shares, “We have reimagined the surface of trees, plants, leaves, flowers and manmade structures inspired by old lithographs (a style of printing in the 1800s) and translated them into metallic embroideries on mashru and organza fabric. We have sourced sustainable textiles that have helped us create a wide array of effects and layers on the ensembles.”

Talking about the road ahead, the designer aims to keep up with their association with artisans. They’re soon to come up with a luxury prêt line to be showcased exclusively at the Paris Fashion Week which will be held in September this year.

Rs.50,000 upwards. Available online and in-store.

