Festive pop-ups, vegan fests and more: Make the most of your weekend with these events in Chennai

Spend your upcoming weekend and the following week in Chennai with a plethora of enjoyable activities. This week, we have the release of Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank in theatres, a variety of pop-ups across town, a new all-black menu at Cappuccino, a Vegan Festival, a couple of concerts, and more. Check out all the details about these events below:

Movie première

July 22 | PVR

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is an animated action-comedy that revolves around Hank, an underdog hound who aspires to become a samurai. However, fate has another plan in store as he finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s evil plot. In theatres.

50 shades of black

July 25 | Alwarpet

Ever been served a plate where every dish is black? The Noir Menu at Cappuccino, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park might be the visual and gastronomical treat that you are looking for. Expect dishes like Balsamic Explosion, Black Olives Dust Lambchop with Beetroot Mash and Balsamic Glazed Vegetables, Black Rice Shitake Khichdi and Kala Jamun Cheese Cake. INR 475 onwards.

Rakhi shopping

July 22 | Royapettah

Resham Bazaar, a pre-Rakhi pop-up by Sunita Agarwal offers limitless gifting options for your siblings ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Look forward to clothing and accessories from Mumbai-based Foobaa (footwear), Kolkata-based Swagat Saree House (saris), and Chennai-based Divinity (gift hampers) at Express Avenue. On till July 24. WhatsApp: +919884400101. INR 1,000 onwards.

Cultural concerto

July 28 | Muthukadu

A cultural and religious extravaganza awaits you. The Ayyanar Aadi Perukku festival, a welcoming felicitation to commence the cultivation season in Tamil Nadu, is all set to take place at DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum. Expect a Mulaipaari, a Moda Melam music performance and a showcase of Thammampatti wood carvings. On till July 31. 11.30 am. +918220835682.

Sartorial escape

July 23 | Nungambakkam

The third edition of Renasci’s Festive Pop-Up is here and this time the popular shopping event has 35 designers roped in. Look forward to couture from Kritika Madan (Gurugram), Kangana Trehan (Delhi) and AKHL Studio (Delhi) that make their debut in the city, while there’s also Bay Leaf Accessories (Mumbai) visiting for the first time with a rakhi collection just ahead of the festival. Also look forward to contemporary jewellery from Studio Metallurgy (Delhi), couture from Nitin Bal Chauhan (Delhi) and rakhi collections from returning favourites Radhika Agrawal Studio (Mumbai) and Ritika Sachdeva (Delhi). INR 850 onwards. Also on July 24. 11 am to 7 pm.

Vegan fest

July 22 | Alwarpet

To all the vegans and firm supporters of this lifestyle, this one is for you. The Vegan Festival at CP Art Centre will showcase food, apparel and accessories by brands including Viridian Plates (vegan food), One Good (vegan milk, milk products) and House of Vibha (Ahimsa silk saris). On till July 24. 10 am to 7.30 pm.

Soul symphony

July 23 | Nungambakkam

Witness a celebration of Western classical music with Goethe-Institut's Art Song Festival 2022, which is back this year with a special concert by performers including music educator Nina Kanter, composer Sandeep Gurrapadi, and pianist Karl Lutchmayer. At the Goethe-Institut Auditorium. 6.30 pm. +919150840090.

Vocal for local

July 23 | Nungambakkam

Pop-Up newbies The Story present their second pop-up, Meraki, in their own space on Khader Nawaz Khan Road featuring 20+ local brands covering clothing, accessories, make-up, food and art. Look forward to make-up from Novai, contemporary hijabs from Adams, kidswear from Islevaniaa, baked goodies from Schokolade Cravings, traditional cold-pressed oils from Aura Traditional, accessories from Menellenium and artworks from Art by Smriti. There will also be cultural performances at Meraki. INR 400 onwards. 12 pm to 9 pm.

Rock and roll

July 24 | Alwarpet

Here’s another musical experience that you can treat yourself to. Sunflower Tape Machine, the solo project of indie/psychedelic rock and ‘bedroom’ pop musician, Aryaman Singh, is in town with a concert at Medai: The Stage. Aryaman’s music consists of wavy and ambient textures, dreamy chords and ’80s-inspired analog synth sounds. 7 pm. INR 399. bookmyshow.com

Retail therapy

July 22 | Royapettah

Vimonisha presents their fashion Festive Edit Pop-Up this weekend with 25 designers including many new labels and returning favourites. There’s Scribbology (Jaipur) with co-ords, jumpsuits, dresses and drapes; Komil (Mumbai) with capes and shrugs; Vishal Mehra Design Studio (Lucknow) with Indian fusion couture; and I Am by Dolly Jain (Kolkata) with the celebrity draping artiste’s patented petticoats and saris; visiting the city for the first time. There’s also returning favourites SS Curated Studio (Kozhikode) with ethnic couture; local favourite Veev with handwoven bags; and ethnic, fusion and contemporary jewellery from Kohar by Kanika (Mumbai) among others. INR 500 onwards. Also on July 23. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.

Live, love, laugh

July 22 | Mylapore

Begin your weekend on a high note with a laughter fest by some of Chennai’s popular stand-up comedians. Comics Ramkumar, Faiyaaz, Vysakh and Divyanand are coming together for a rib-tickling show at The Board Room, where they will divulge humorous anecdotes about their lives, offices and other relatable topics. 7 pm. INR 400. insider.in

