Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan gets diagnosed with Vestibular Hypofunction; says “Recently, I just shut down”

Popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently shared that he has been battling with a health condition known as Vestibular Hypofunction. According to sources, the illness refers to a diverse condition that can be brought on by flaws in the eighth cranial nerve or the vestibular organs (utricle, saccule, and superior, posterior, and lateral semicircular ducts), or both. The disorder happens when the inner ear part of one’s balance system doesn’t work properly.

Opening to media sources about his condition the actor said, “Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, basically, your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs.”

The actor also spoke about the rat race that is going on in the Hindi-film industry after the Covid pandemic. “The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder with my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself,” he was quoted as saying.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in the upcoming Horror-comedy film, Bhediya, which is scheduled for a November 25 release. The film which has been directed by Amar Kaushik also stars Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak in pivotal roles.