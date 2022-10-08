Karthi and Vikram thank Kamal Haasan for his heartfelt praise for Ponniyin Selvan 1

Actors Vikram and Karthi, who played the roles of Aditha Karikalan and Vallavarayan Vanthiyathevan in director Mani Ratnam’s recently released film, Ponniyin Selvan 1, have thanked Tamil superstar, Kamal Haasan for his heartfelt praise for the film and for standing by the film, which is based on a classic novel of the same name by Tamil writer Kalki. According to reports, Kamal attended a special screening of the film on Wednesday, along with Vikram and Karthi.

Taking to Twitter, Vikram wrote, “His magnificent voice introduced Ponniyin Selvan. When the same voice speaks with such love for the film, it’s a total fanboy moment for me. It takes a special kind of person to come forward all heart and stand by a film as his own. Nandri (thank you) Kamal Haasan Sir. Karthi, What a night!”

Karthi too tweeted about Kamal’s reaction after watching the film in a note that read,“Kamal sir, you have always inspired us to seek bigger goals and set higher standards in cinema but more importantly, you have taught us to love and respect one another and how to express that in these moments. Lots of love and respect, Karthi.”

The actor also thanked Rajinikanth for his appreciation for the film. He wrote, “Rajini sir, a call from you is extremely special. Your courtesy to reach out to others to appreciate their work and the joy that you give us is always endearing. Thank you, sir. Lots of love and respects.”

On his reaction to the film, Kamal told media sources at a press conference after the screening, “I believe the feeling of astonishment that I got while watching this film would have been experienced by all Tamil fans who have watched this film. There is a dialogue about a golden era that appears at the beginning of this film and it comes in my voice. I would like to recall it here. I get the feeling that the golden era of Tamil cinema has begun. As an artiste and a producer of Tamil cinema, it makes me proud.”

Ponniyin Selvan — 1 was released in theatres on September 30. The film narrates the story of the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who later on went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Cholan. Described by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, the film features many popular actors including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj.