No Time for Spotlight: Daniel Craig said that being famous is ‘still foreign’ to him  

James Bond star Daniel Craig recently opened up about his hatred of the spotlight, insisting that being famous is foreign to him. The actor talked about life in the spotlight, saying that he was never comfortable in the public eye after being thrust into international stardom playing 007 in the 2006 film, Casino Royale and he still feels uneasy being a celebrity, stated sources.

“I used to hate it (the spotlight), but I think that was fame I didn't like. I had to get used to being famous which is still so foreign to me,” the actor was quoted as saying.

He made the comments while taking part in a question-and-answer session with The Late Show star Stephen Colbert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center at the 2022 Montclair Film Festival. Daniel - who was named the festival's Tribute Honouree at the event also spoke about the public reaction to his appointment as Bond. “Everybody f****** hated me,” the actor added.

Daniel also went on to name his favourite Bond film that he didn't star in. He picked the 1964 Bond film, Goldfinger, which featured Sir Sean Connery in the lead role. The actor was even asked about who is going to replace him in the franchise after he bowed out following his final 007 film, No Time To Die, which was released last year. “It's not my problem. It (Bond) will continue without me,” Daniel said.

During the question-and-answer session, Daniel was asked what advice he would give to his younger self and he admitted that he probably wouldn't have listened no matter what was said. He joked, saying, “I think about this quite a lot. I don't think I would've listened. I would've just told me to go f*** myself.”