Months after the Oscar incident, Will Smith says he understands ‘if someone is not ready’ to watch his films  

Hollywood actor Will Smith who will be soon seen in the upcoming film, Emancipation, said in a recent interview that he would completely understand if people are not ready to watch him on the screen after the Oscars incident. He added that he hopes that the ‘power of the film’ will attract people to the theatres.

The actor said, “I’m hoping that the material — the power of the film, the timeliness of the story — I’m hoping that the good that can be done would open people’s hearts at a minimum to see and recognize and support the incredible artists in and around this film.”

During a press meeting for Emancipation, Will was asked how he felt about the uncertainty over his first role after the incident. The actor replied saying, “I completely understand if someone is not ready,” he replied. “I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready.”

Will made headlines after the actor slapped American comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 ceremony after the comedian made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Earlier this year, the actor shared a video in which he apologized to Chris and his family for his behaviour. Will also won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film King Richard, at the ceremony.

Will added that his “deepest concerns” were for the creative partners involved in the project. He went on to call Emancipation, the greatest work of director Antoine Fuqua’s career. “The people on this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team. At this point, that’s what I’m working for,” he was quoted as saying.

Will plays a slave in the film who is separated from his family but he manages to escape and joins Union Army to fight the Confederacy in the Civil War. According to sources, the film is inspired by the story behind the 1893 ‘Whipped Peter’ photos. The pictures show a slave who is covered with scars due to being whipped. The film is scheduled for a December 9, 2022 release.