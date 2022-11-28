Amitabh Bachchan remembers Vikram Gokhale, Tabassum in blogpost

Amitabh Bachchan has posted a brief obituary on his blog honouring renowned actor and television anchor Tabassum as well as friend and veteran actor Vikram Gokhale. He claimed that because everyone played their parts and left the stage empty, his days are lined with sadness. Tabassum passed away on November 19 from cardiac arrest. On November 26, Vikram Gokhale passed away due to multiple organ failure in Pune.

Amitabh remembered both of them and a few other close friends in his blog on Sunday. He wrote, "The days are lined with sadness... friends and colleagues... artists of huge merit, leave us day by day... and we listen, see and pray... Tabassum... Vikram Gokhale and some dear ones that are close and known… they came to us in our lives... they played their parts and left the stage empty, forlorn and desolate by their absence…"

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals Jaya Bachchan’s ‘long hair’ made him fall for her

Vikram Gokhale, who was well-known for a number of Marathi and Hindi movies, passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday while receiving treatment in a hospital in Pune. He was 77. He contributed to films like Khuda Gawah and Agneepath, which starred Amitabh Bachchan as well.

In 2020, Amitabh Bachchan played himself in the Marathi film AB Ani CD, which also starred Vikram Gokhale. In the Milind Lele film, the two played childhood pals. Reportedly, Vikram was the one who persuaded Amitabh to accept the part.

On the other hand, Tabassum passed away last week. She was best known for her work as a child actor in acclaimed Hindi films, including Baiju Bawra and Mughal-e-Azam. She also grew popular after hosting the popular chat show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan on Doordarshan. She was 78 when she died.

Also read: Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 77