Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 77

Veteran Indian actor Vikram Gokhale passed away today (November 26) in Pune at the age of 77. The actor was receiving treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for multiple organ failures. He was admitted to the hospital some days ago and was on life support. “We are saddened to announce that the noted actor Mr Vikram Gokhale passed away today at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multiple organ failure. Our deep condolences” read a statement released by the hospital.

According to reports, Vikram’s body will be kept at the Bal Gandharva Sabagruha for his family and friends to pay respect. His last rites will take place at 6 pm today at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune. On Saturday morning, the PRO of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital told media sources that the actor’s health had ‘deteriorated’. Earlier in the week, there were rumours about the actor passing away which were refuted by his family members.

Vikram was the son of prominent Marathi theatre and cinema actor, Chandrakant Gokhale. He made his film debut at the age of 26 with the Amitabh Bachchan-starter, Parwana (1971). He went on to act in various Marathi and Hindi language films.

In a career spanning over 40 years, the actor appeared in many popular Hindi-language films like Agneepath (1990), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Hey Ram (2001) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). He was last seen in the 2022 action-comedy film, Nikamma. Vikram also won a National Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in the Marathi-language film, Anumati.