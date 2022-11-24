Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale alive; daughter shares health update

Veteran Indian actor Vikram Gokhale’s daughter told media sources that he is currently on life support and is in critical condition. Since Wednesday night, reports of the actor passing away has been making rounds on the internet. His daughter reacted to the rumours and shared an update on the actor, saying, “He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra partially reveals daughter Malti’s face in cute new photo

After rumours of his death surfaced online, many celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaafery took to Twitter to express their condolences. His wife, Vrushali, told sources that the actor has suffered from multiple organ failures. She added that he has been at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune since November 5.

“He slipped into a coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on a ventilator. Doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he's improving, sinking or still not responding. He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in the heart and kidneys. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure, ” Vrushali was quoted as saying.

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana joins David Beckham, Robert Lewandowski for raising child rights awareness

According to reports, Vikram is the son of prominent Marathi theatre and cinema actor, Chandrakant Gokhale. He made his film debut at the age of 26 with the Amitabh Bachchan-starter, Parwana (1971). He went on to act in various Marathi and Hindi language films. The actor has appeared in many popular Hindi-language films like Agneepath (1990), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Hey Ram (2001) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). He also won a National Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in the Marathi-language film, Anumati.