Malaika Arora reacts to trolls on fashion choices and age, says 'If somebody punches me, I punch back'

Malaika Arora, who makes the news for her impeccable fashion choices, often also gets trolled for the same. Her gym wear becomes the target of the troll brigade every second day. Not just that, but her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor and their age difference also gets ridiculed online.

While on most occasions Malaika stays away from such negativity, she does give it back to the trolls when things take a rather ugly turn. In a recent interview, Malaika opened up about social media trolling and how she deals with it.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya hitmaker revealed that over the years, she has developed a thick skin towards trolls and now if they come after her, she does not let that go easily; she punches back.

In an interview with Etimes, Malaika said, "If somebody punches me, I punch back, I probably punch back so hard that they may not be able to recover from it. So that's probably the kind of woman that I am. I don't really take things lying down. I will call a spade a spade."

Malaika further revealed that she has toughened up now because today's women are looked down upon for every alternate thing especially if they are single mothers or divorced.

On the work front, Malaika is set to make her OTT debut with her new show Moving In With Malaika. The show will premiere on December 05, 2022, and offer a peek into Malaika's everyday life.