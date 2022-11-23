Janhvi Kapoor says debuting with a Karan Johar movie made her ‘easy to hate’

Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film, Dhadak, a remake of the Marathi-language hit, Sairat. The film starred Ishaan Khattar as the male lead and was produced by filmmaker Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. After the film, the actress appeared in many projects that were bankrolled by Karan. In a recent interview, Janhvi said that this made many people criticise her for being privileged, adding that being launched by Karan made her a target of hate.

When asked during the interview, if her association with Dharma made her an easy target for trolls, the actress replied, “I think it comes with the fact that Dharma is such an iconic production house. I have realised whatever people say, the kind of curiosity and reach that Dharma has and the kind of interest it piques in audiences, may be unparalleled. Yeah, it has added a certain amount of pressure and also made me a target that is easy to hate.”

Dharma Productions is one of the most established production houses in the country, which was founded by Karan Johar's late father, Yash Johar, nearly 40 years ago. Janhvi’s first two films (Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena) were produced by Dharma. Sources said that this made people accuse the actress, who is also the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, of making it in the industry easily.

Janhvi also said in the interview that she does not regret the decision of starring in these films. She added, “But I will never, for a moment, regret it because what Dharma and Karan have given me makes me feel so unbelievably lucky and privileged. It’s more than that. If you know Karan and what that production house stands for, more than anything, it’s creative decisions and a man’s creative vision that he sticks by. And I have so much respect. More than anything, it’s given me confidence and love and guidance from a maker like Karan.”

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the survival thriller film, Mili, which was released on November 4, 2022. It narrates the story of a girl who is stuck in a freezer and struggles to stay alive. The film, which was helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, is a remake of his Malayalam-language film, Helen (2019). She will next be seen in the upcoming films, Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.