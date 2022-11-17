Inside Janhvi Kapoor’s family bungalow in Chennai: Here’s a peek into the actress’ beautiful childhood

Actress Janhvi Kapoor took fans inside the first home in Chennai that her mother, the late actress Sridevi bought and cherished. She took viewers on a tour through a video and started off by saying that the main entrance to the house is elsewhere, but that she chose to take the visitors through the one shown on camera owing to Vastu.

We see a collection of paintings on the wall, and a glimpse of her father, producer Boney Kapoor, working in his home office with several pictures around him.

She began the tour by saying that this was the first property that her mother, actress Sridevi bought and that it was very different at first. She added that her mother decided to do it up after she married Boney.

Janhvi explained that her mother brought home interesting art pieces and textiles when she travelled all over the world and decorated the place with them. She also revealed that the house was falling into disrepair due to leakages, and that Boney made it his mission to redo the house in Sridevi’s memory after she passed away.

We also see some paintings done by Sridevi herself, along with a few by the family’s friends. What’s more, there’s even a secret door behind a painting, which feels like it’s straight out of a murder-mystery story!

The highlight of the tour appears to be the memorabilia wall full of framed photos of the Kapoor family. Janhvi shared that the photo wall was actually Sridevi’s idea. She also explained some of the snaps and the stories behind them, right from the time Sridevi and Boney Kapoor had an impromptu ‘little honeymoon’ in Italy to Sridevi winning the Padma Shri award.

The actress then moved on to show the gym that housed some of the paintings that she and Khushi did during the lockdown hung up on the wall, and shared a peek into her life as a kid with her sister.

“I had this weird habit as a kid. Me and Khushi, we were quite the entrepreneurs. We loved painting and we’d watch mom paint all the time. So, we’d make tiny, little paintings and hang them up in my room. And then, all of my aunts and uncles — we’d call them for an exhibition and charge them to enter our room to see our paintings. But the funny part is, they had to pay money to leave the exhibition as well.”

Janhvi went on to explain why she cherishes the house so much. “Another thing I love about this house apart from the memories, is that it has so much of the old, but also a little bit of the new us.”

Did you know that Janhvi’s room in that house does not have a lock in the bathroom? The actress explains why: “I remember my mom refused to put a lock. She was so scared that I’d go into the bathroom and talk to guys. I wasn’t allowed to have a lock in the bathroom.”

She added that little things like that make the place continue to feel like home since it was an integral part of her childhood.