Mili actress Janhvi Kapoor says social media helps her 'pay EMIs' 

Actress Janhvi Kapoor whose latest film, Mili, was released in theatres on November 4, said in a recent interview that social media for her is just a way to have fun and ’pay her EMIs’. The actress who has been playing relatable characters who belong to the middle class in recent films (Mili, Goodluck Jerry) has a completely different side on social media where she shares glamorous pictures and curated photo shoots. In the interview, the actress shared that this divergence often makes it tough for people to accept her in a non-glamourous role.

“I have been told things like these. ‘The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction. It will make people harder to buy as those characters if they keep seeing you in this get-up’. I am trying to protect myself from being calculative like that. It might throw people off to see me in a Manish Malhotra saree and then in a kurta in a film. But that is my job, my art. I feel very deeply about it and I want to be as real and authentic about it as possible. But I’m not that person in real life. That’s the point of being an actor,” said Jahnvi in the interview.

She added that social media is just a way for her to have fun. “I don’t want to take it so seriously. My social media is for me to have fun. Hopefully, if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I’ll get another brand and I’ll be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before,” she shared.

Janhvi’s latest film tells the story of a girl who is stuck in a freezer and struggles to stay alive. The film which was helmed by Mathukutty Xavier is a remake of his Malayalam-language film, Helen (2019). The movie also stars Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Hasleen Kaur and Rajesh Jais in pivotal roles.