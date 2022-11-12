Janhvi Kapoor recreates Deepika Padukone’s ‘chandelier scene’ from Om Shanti Om; posts video on Instagram   

On the work front. Janhvi was last seen in the survival thriller film, Mili, which was released on November 4, 2022

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday to post a video of her recreating a scene from the 2007 Hindi-language film, Om Shanti Om. The scene in the movie was enacted by Deepika Padukone. Janhvi captioned the post, “Yeh Shaanti kuch alag lag rahi hain ( This Shaanti looks something different ). ”

The actress says in the video, “Isi jhoomar ke neeche, isi jhoomar ke neeche milegi Shanti ki laash (You will find Shanti’s dead body beneath this very chandelier),” as the camera pans out towards her friend who is lying on the ground, laughing.

Om Shanti Om was a Hindi-language reincarnation drama film which was directed by Farah Khan. The film which starred Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead marked Deepika’s Bollywood debut. The project also starred Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. According to reports, Om Shanti Om grossed nearly INR 149 crore at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2007.

On the work front. Janhvi was last seen in the survival thriller film, Mili, which was released on November 4, 2022. It tells the story of a girl who is stuck in a freezer and struggles to stay alive. The film which was helmed by Mathukutty Xavier is a remake of his Malayalam-language film, Helen (2019). The movie also stars Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Hasleen Kaur and Rajesh Jais in pivotal roles.

She will next be seen in the upcoming films, Mr and Mrs Mahi, with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. According to reports, Bawaal will be released in theatres in April 2023.