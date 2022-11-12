I'm thankful to be able to travel, make art, and meet people: Shruti Haasan

Actress, and singer Shruti Haasan, who is currently in Athens shooting for her upcoming international film, The Eye, said that she is glad that she can travel, make art and meet lovely people. While shooting overseas for a lengthy schedule does have its perks, there's also a downside. Missing one's home and loved ones. Shruti can surely attest to this. The actress, who is currently away in Greece, posted an Instagram story about all things she misses about being away from home.

She posted pictures of her partner Santanu Hazarika, his amazing paintings, her cat and her bed to name a few. While she posted about all the things she misses, Shruti was quick to mention that she was immensely grateful for the life she leads. “And yet, I'm so thankful to be able to travel, make art, meet lovely people and live a life that's filled with glitter and love,” she wrote.

The Eye is being directed by Daphne Schmon and has been written by Emily Carlton. The film, backed by Fingerprint Content, is being co-produced by Argonauts. The movie is a psychological thriller that follows the story of a widow who returns to a greek island to spread her deceased husband's ashes.

Apart from Shruti, the film boasts of a stellar star cast with names like Mark Rowley (The Last Kingdom, One Day), Anna Savva (True Horror) and Linda Marlowe (The Duchess) among others.