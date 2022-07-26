Shruti Haasan completes a 'magical' 13 years in the film industry

Recently, Actress Shruti Haasan completed 13 years in the film industry and posted a video on social media with a catchy caption: "Magical 13 years - I never actually thought I'd do more than a movie. Even I wasn't born to do this. I learned to love it and cinema has become the greatest source of joy in my life - in fact, it has given me the life I'm so grateful for (sic)."

The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress, also shares: "Through the years, I've learned a lot on how to weather success and failures, how to waltz with confidence and doubt, and most of all, to appreciate the honour of telling stories and giving souls to women I've never known before (sic)."

Lastly, she added a thank you note for all the love and appreciation she has received throughout the years and assures us that she has never taken it for granted. The actress concludes the caption with: "p.s. - Weirdos just got to stick to being weirdos apparently. It eventually pays off! Thank you. Thank you for these 13 years! (sic)"

The actress will be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie Salaar with actor Prabhas as the lead, which is scheduled to release in 2023. Shruti has also starred in movies like Krack, Welcome back, Singam 3 etc. She works predominantly in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries.