I am not admitted to hospital, I am fine: Shruti Haasan on rumours about her health

A few days ago, actress Shruti Haasan shared a video of her workout session, revealing in the captions her struggles with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and endometriosis, a health condition affecting a significant number of women.

However, after her post, some fans started showing their concerns regarding her health, leading to rumours of her being hospitalized spreading on the internet. Shruti, currently in Hyderabad for work, released a video clarifying the rumours.

Actress @shrutihaasan slashes out baseless rumours on her health issues and confirms that she is hale and healthy.



Check out her video statement.#ShrutiHaasan pic.twitter.com/37VrCyY6XH — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) July 5, 2022

In the video posted, she said: Hi to everyone from gorgeous Hyderabad, where I am working non-stop and having the best time. Just wanted to clarify that I had put up a post a couple of days ago about my workout routine and having PCOS, which a lot of women have. Yes, it is challenging, but no, it does not mean I am unwell or in critical condition of any kind.

She further added: I have realised that some media outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which is supposed to be positive. I also got calls today asking if I am admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I am doing perfectly fine. I have had PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern (sic).

The video cleared the air around rumours of her health, and gave her fans a reassurance. In her post about her condition, she talked about her “worst hormonal issues” and how she deals with the condition by eating well and working out. She added: My body isn’t perfect right now but my heart is. Keep fit, keep happy and let those happy hormones flow! (sic).”

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is expected to be seen in Prashanth Neel’s action thriller Salaar opposite Prabhas. She will also be seen with Nandamuri Balakrishna in Gopichand Malineni’s film, tentatively titled NBK 107, as well as with Chiranjeevi’s untitled film Mega154, with KS Ravindra.

