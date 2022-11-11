Chris Rock to become the first comedian to perform live on Netflix

Earlier this year, Chris was involved in an infamous on-stage clash with Will Smith at the Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock is all set to become the first comedian to perform live on streaming giant Netflix. Robbie Praw, the vice-president of stand-up and comedy formats at Netflix, announced that the 57-year-old star will make history when he performs in a yet-to-be-titled comedy special in 2023, stated reports.

“Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation. We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch, ” Robbie said in a statement.

Chris previously joined forces with Netflix in 2018, when his stand-up special, Chris Rock: Tamborine, aired on the streaming platform. Earlier this year, Chris was involved in an infamous on-stage clash with Will Smith at the Oscars. The 54-year-old actor slapped Chris after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Will subsequently described his behaviour at the Oscars as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

According to reports, Netflix lost a number of subscribers earlier this year and has been experimenting with new content and subscription models. Reports added that the streaming platform is also planning to offer live sports streaming soon.