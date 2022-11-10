Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra gets appointed the ‘Friendship Ambassador’ for Switzerland Tourism

Switzerland Tourism has appointed Indian Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra as its ‘Friendship Ambassador’. Sources said that Neeraj has often travelled to Switzerland for tournaments and training but this time after his season ended, the Indian sports icon spent his days relaxing in the country. Among the top destinations that he visited were Interlaken, Zermatt, and Geneva.

Also read: Marvel releases a promotional video for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, featuring Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

As Switzerland Tourism's 'Friendship Ambassador,' the athlete will share his experiences in the country to showcase it as a great tourism destination and an ideal place for sports like hiking, biking, extreme adventure and snow sports.

“Switzerland is my favourite international holiday destination! It's so beautiful everywhere you look! It was great spending time exploring the country after the season. I also wanted to show this country to my friends and family. It was the best place to relax after a hectic season for me. You feel refreshed anywhere in the country whether you are out in the mountains or even just strolling in the city! But what got me excited was the chance to experience the adventurous side of the country with my closest friends. I was thrilled to show them Interlaken and Zermatt which are well known for their adventure activities but also that it's possible to enjoy the outdoors in Geneva which is Switzerland's second-largest city. We tried everything from canyon swing to river rafting to paragliding and skydiving amongst other activities. And of course, it helps to know that Switzerland is the safest place for all sorts of adventure sports!” Neeraj was quoted as saying.

On the topic of the partnership, Misha Gambetta, the director of Switzerland Tourism, India said, “India is a very important long-haul market for us! And it's great to have a friendship ambassador from India representing Switzerland. Neeraj is an Indian icon and a very outdoorsy person, and he will be the perfect person to showcase the sporty and outdoor side of Switzerland as well as allow us to promote lesser-known sides of the country. We look forward to working towards a successful campaign with him.”

Also read: Shahid, Mira recreates the iconic 'DDLJ' train scene in Switzerland

Reports added that the athlete also donated his gold-winning javelin to The Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland in September this year. The museum, founded by the International Olympic Committee in 1993, showcases the richness and diversity of Olympism through history, culture, design, technology, and sociology with sports as the main element. Mary Kom's gloves as well as Dhyan Chand's hockey stick were already a part of the exhibits at the museum.