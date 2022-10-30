Marvel releases a promotional video for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, featuring Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

Indian Olympic gold sensation and field athlete, Neeraj Chopra, has joined the fight for Wakanda as he personifies the essence of being a warrior and fighting for one's country. His journey from humble beginnings to achieving the coveted Olympic gold medal has truly been inspiring and extraordinary in equal measures.

Marvel Studios India released a new promotional video featuring Neeraj on Friday on their social media handles. In the video, Neeraj can be seen wearing dark athletic attire and throwing a javelin as the visuals from the upcoming superhero movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, slowly take over the frame. On Instagram, they captioned the video, “Flight of the javelin meets the might of the spear. Champion meets champion. The unstoppable @neeraj____chopra meets The Black Panther. 11th November. Don't miss the Action. #WakandaForever”

Speaking about the association, Neeraj said in a statement, “Black Panther is about a fierce warrior, a hero who is willing to give everything to fight for his people and his country. As an athlete, representing India is our biggest opportunity and we give our best shot and fight till the end.”

Expressing his happiness, Neeraj mentioned that he was glad to be a part of the journey. “I'm truly overjoyed that I can be a part of this journey and just like Black Panther, I hope to inspire people around the globe to never give up on their dreams. Being a huge Marvel fan, I just can't wait to watch the film and discover the new journey of Wakanda,” he added in the statement.