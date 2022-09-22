All About ‘The Marvels’: How the upcoming superhero film will be distinct from any other

A new MCU team-up unlike anything we've seen before is expected in the upcoming American superhero movie The Marvels, which is based on Marvel Comics and stars Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan as Ms Marvel, and Monica Rambeau.

There is currently no release date for the film on streaming services, but it will probably go to Disney+ at a later time, just like all other MCU films. An earlier release date for The Marvels was initially planned. Previously intended for a July 8, 2022 release, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige unveiled the film at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Delays brought on by the pandemic, however, delayed this. The Marvels was first scheduled for release on February 17, 2023.

Brie Larson, who previously played Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and the post-credits scenes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will serve as the leader of The Marvels. She is a former US pilot who acquires cosmic abilities after coming into contact with the Tesseract's powers, as described in the original Captain Marvel. After receiving a blood infusion and having her memories erased, she is subsequently turned into a weapon for the Kree. Her most recent appearance was as a member of the Avengers who assisted in the battle against MCU’s supervillain, Thanos.

In the role of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Pakistan-born Canadian actress, Iman Vellani, known for the same miniseries, will accompany her. Teenager Kamala, from New Jersey, learns, she has superpowers after donning a bangle that belonged to her great-grandmother. She can now utilise cosmic energy to build structures made of hard light, expand her limbs, and teleport to different locations and eras because a portion of her DNA has been unlocked. The mutant status of Kamala was also revealed in the Ms Marvel season finale, bringing the superhero squad into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Teyonah Parris, who played Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, will reprise the role and have a major role in the future film. Maria Rambeau, Carol's closest friend and a participant in the first Captain Marvel, is Monica's mother. She can absorb energy and is a counterterrorist and intelligence agent, S.W.O.R.D. On July 28, 2023, the forthcoming film will be shown in theatres.

