Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s trailer garners 172 million views in 24 hours!

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser, which was released on July 24, has clocked in nearly 172 million views in its first 24 hours, turning out to be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's top trailer debuts for a superhero movie, according to sources.

The teaser marked the first unveiling of the Black Panther sequel. Reports noted that the teaser's viewership reached nearly double the 88 million views the original Black Panther teaser garnered in 2017.

Media sources also claimed that by pulling in 172 million views in its first 24 hours, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became one of the top trailer launches for a standalone Marvel movie, following titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Thor: Love and Thunder.

According to reports, the teaser also went viral on social media with topics relating to Black Panther garnering over 893,000 mentions. Chadwick Boseman, Namor, Shuri, T'Challa, Ryan Coogler, and Angela Bassett all became trending topics on social media after the teaser's debut.

The teaser shows the nation of Wakanda going to war against an army of Atlanteans, led by the fearful Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett will be reprising their roles from the original Black Panther. They will be joined by series newcomers Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, Alex Nivilani, and Mabel Cadena. The film will be released in theatres on November 11, 2022.

Before the teaser was shown to the Hall H crowd at Comic-Con, the film's director Ryan Coogler and several members of the film's cast took the stage to introduce the film and discuss the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who led the 2018 film, Black Panther before he died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. “It's going to be hard to follow that up, but we'll try,” Ryan was quoted as saying to the crowd at Comic-Con.