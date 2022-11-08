Sania Mirza shares cryptic post on Instagram amidst divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik; reads, ‘Where do broken hearts go’

Sania also had taken to Instagram a few days ago to share another cryptic post

Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza, took to her Instagram stories recently to share a cryptic message amidst her divorce rumours. According to sources, the athlete is facing a rough patch in her marriage with Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik. The post read, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah”

According to reports, the reason for the separation is still unknown. Media reports suggested that the couple had drifted apart and had been living separately for a while, co-parenting their son, Izhaan. None of the celebrities has addressed the rumours as of yet.

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in April 2010, once in Hyderabad (Sania’s birthplace) and then in Sialkot, Pakistan. They share their four-year-old son. They recently celebrated Izhaan’s birthday in Dubai. The pictures from the celebrations were shared by Shoaib on his Instagram account.

He captioned the post, “When you were born, we became more humble and life meant something special to us. We may be not together and meeting every day but Baba is always thinking about you and your smile every single second. May Allah give you everything you ask for @izhaan.mirzamalik, Baba & Mama love you.”

Sania also had taken to Instagram a few days ago to share another cryptic post. She shared a picture of her with Izhaan and wrote, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”